Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $15.55 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,718 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup accounts for about 1.4% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $15,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $55.77. 2,408,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,643. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit