Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $15.55 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,718 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup accounts for about 1.4% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $15,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $55.77. 2,408,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,643. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

