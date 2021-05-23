Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Invests $237,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.70.

NYSE HD traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $315.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,920,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.84 and its 200 day moving average is $286.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

