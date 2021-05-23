Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Takes Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned about 0.17% of Costamare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costamare alerts:

NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 317,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.95 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.