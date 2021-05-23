Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.75.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $255.65. 1,150,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,771. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

