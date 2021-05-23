Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Down to $24.65

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.65, but opened at $23.88. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 13,944 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,567,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

