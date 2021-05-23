Bell Bank Sells 130 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bell Bank lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after purchasing an additional 785,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,032,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,448. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.07 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

