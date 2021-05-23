Berkeley Lights (BLI) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Berkeley Lights to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkeley Lights and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights $64.30 million -$41.58 million -30.60 Berkeley Lights Competitors $1.24 billion $354.64 million 15.00

Berkeley Lights’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Berkeley Lights. Berkeley Lights is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Berkeley Lights and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 0 1 5 0 2.83 Berkeley Lights Competitors 237 1141 1603 51 2.48

Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus target price of $93.25, indicating a potential upside of 119.26%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential downside of 6.17%. Given Berkeley Lights’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Lights and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights -70.27% -33.57% -19.02% Berkeley Lights Competitors -117.49% 41.01% -8.70%

Summary

Berkeley Lights competitors beat Berkeley Lights on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

