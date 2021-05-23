Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €28.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GBF. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Bilfinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Bilfinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of GBF opened at €27.54 ($32.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is €29.83 and its 200 day moving average is €27.78. Bilfinger has a 12-month low of €13.98 ($16.45) and a 12-month high of €33.24 ($39.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

