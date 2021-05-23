Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.68 million-$663.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.49 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CLSA started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.70.

BILI stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.25.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

