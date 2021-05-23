Biomea Fusion Inc’s (NASDAQ:BMEA) Quiet Period To End on May 26th

Biomea Fusion’s (NASDAQ:BMEA) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, May 26th. Biomea Fusion had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $153,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Biomea Fusion’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

BMEA stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

