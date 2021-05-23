Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) One Day Volume Tops $8.17 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $15.33 or 0.00043448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $284.66 million and $8.17 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,275.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $551.92 or 0.01564610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.20 or 0.00422949 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001360 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003682 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

