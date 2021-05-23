BitTorrent Tops One Day Volume of $831.26 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.11 billion and $831.26 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00012493 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006164 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

