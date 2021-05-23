Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Gap Down to $22.23

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $14.11. Black Diamond Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 15,280 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). Equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $63,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $101,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $409,469. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

