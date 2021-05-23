BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Trading Up 0.1%

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96. Approximately 2,419 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 1,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

