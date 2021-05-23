Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $337.00

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 337 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 322 ($4.21), with a volume of 132630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($4.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £262.78 million and a PE ratio of 21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 299.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.36.

About Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

