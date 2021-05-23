Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$42.25

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.31.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$37.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.55. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$25.80 and a 52 week high of C$40.03.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

