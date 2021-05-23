Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,099. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.90. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

