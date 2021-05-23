Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,099. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.90. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?

Earnings History for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit