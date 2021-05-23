BOScoin (BOS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,280.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $1,280.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000132 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

