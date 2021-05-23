Boson Protocol (BOSON) Market Cap Reaches $24.31 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 50.3% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00003504 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.31 million and $2.33 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00431388 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003771 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00021324 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.89 or 0.01377778 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000420 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,965,111 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

