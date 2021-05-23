Boston Family Office LLC Has $490,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,908,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.05. 6,339,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91.

