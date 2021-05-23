Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $12.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,294.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,614. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,277.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,982.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

