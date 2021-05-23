Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 986 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,526,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605,710. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

