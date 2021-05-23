Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.86. The stock had a trading volume of 359,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,812. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $135.94 and a 12-month high of $227.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.