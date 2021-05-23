Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 260 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.24. 2,479,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,835. The company has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.47 and a one year high of $245.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.84 and a 200 day moving average of $203.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

