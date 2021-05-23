Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.88 million.

BOXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BOXL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. 2,557,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,455. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $129.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 23.45%.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

