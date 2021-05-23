Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of BLIN opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.91. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 4.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

