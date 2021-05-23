Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 4,769 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

CERN stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,864. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.22. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

