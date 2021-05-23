Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $504,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Square by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.01. 9,250,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,451,675. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.83. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 281.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $38,010,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,550,577 shares of company stock worth $360,915,913. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

