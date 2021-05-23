Brokerages Anticipate Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALHC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.75. 372,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.04.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $474,000.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.