Brokerages Anticipate Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $706.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) will announce sales of $706.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $679.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $732.40 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported sales of $496.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTB. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 42,355 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

