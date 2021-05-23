Brokerages Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.05. Insulet posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on PODD shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.93.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Insulet by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after buying an additional 450,706 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,330,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

PODD traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.52. 1,181,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,819. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $164.40 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,950.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

