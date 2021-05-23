Brokerages Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will announce $10.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.42 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $49.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $49.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $76.92 million, with estimates ranging from $74.23 million to $81.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pulmonx stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $1,048,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,825 shares in the company, valued at $51,171,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,656,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,391 shares of company stock worth $31,351,689 in the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $2,237,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $50,557,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

