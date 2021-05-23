Brokerages Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.32 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $18.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after acquiring an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,153. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.23. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.