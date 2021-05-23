Brokerages Expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.15). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 227,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.02. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.