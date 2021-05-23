Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.39. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.40. 351,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.13.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,707 shares of company stock worth $2,457,688 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.