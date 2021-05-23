Brokerages Expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.23). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of EAR stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 472,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,419. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Eargo has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $903,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 814,486 shares of company stock valued at $42,913,735.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,737,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.