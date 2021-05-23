Brokerages Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Target Price at $70.40

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

BALY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bally’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

BALY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.21. The company had a trading volume of 201,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,318. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.70 and a beta of 2.58. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

