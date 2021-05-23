Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) PT at $170.31

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.31.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $111.40. The stock had a trading volume of 351,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.13.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,688. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 56,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

