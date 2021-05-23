Brokerages Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target at $48.15

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.15.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

GLPI stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.87. 779,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 29,964 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 299.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $4,881,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

