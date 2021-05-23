Brokerages Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Target Price at $30.50

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.99. 3,107,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 154,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.