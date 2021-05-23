Brokers Issue Forecasts for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CATB has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ CATB opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $44.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.