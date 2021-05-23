Brokers Set Expectations for Triterras, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Triterras in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triterras’ FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91. Triterras has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Triterras by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Triterras in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Triterras in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Triterras in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Triterras by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,385 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Earnings History and Estimates for Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit