Brokers Set Expectations for Triterras, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Triterras in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triterras’ FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91. Triterras has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Triterras by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Triterras in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Triterras in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Triterras in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Triterras by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,385 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

