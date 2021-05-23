BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $173.25

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 173.25 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 172.47 ($2.25), with a volume of 3179954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.85 ($2.23).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BT.A shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 160.60 ($2.10).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.99. The company has a market capitalization of £17.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total value of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41). Also, insider Sara Weller bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($64,280.11).

About BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

