BTIG Research Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $447.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $420.00 to $447.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $369.53.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $24.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $335.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,592. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $353.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.86. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

