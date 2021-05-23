Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$80 million.
Shares of BFLY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,598. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.13.
Butterfly Network Company Profile
