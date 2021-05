Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$80 million.

Shares of BFLY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,598. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.13.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.