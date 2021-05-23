Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,501,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,028. The firm has a market cap of $450.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.18 and a 200 day moving average of $158.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.31%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

