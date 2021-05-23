Canaccord Genuity Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$36.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TOU has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.59.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$28.89 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$11.40 and a 1 year high of C$29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.5655459 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,347.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,806,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$201,390,143.43. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

