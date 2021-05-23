Canaccord Genuity Raises Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$44.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.21.

Shares of PPL opened at C$38.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$39.45.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4580927 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

