Canoo (GOEV) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Canoo (NYSE: GOEV) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Canoo to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canoo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00 Canoo Competitors 575 2310 2723 74 2.40

Canoo presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.66%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 0.66%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Canoo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -40.90% -23.35% Canoo Competitors -17.68% 0.94% -0.47%

Risk & Volatility

Canoo has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo’s rivals have a beta of 1.89, indicating that their average stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canoo and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million -$89.81 million -5.51 Canoo Competitors $4.90 billion -$59.51 million -60.48

Canoo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Canoo rivals beat Canoo on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

