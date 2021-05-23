Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Canoo alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital cut Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Canoo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Canoo stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.44, a current ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.23. Canoo has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canoo will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 4.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canoo (GOEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.